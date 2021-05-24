Army of the Dead – Out now on Netflix

Netflix’s latest action-packed zombie movie, Army of the Dead, was released on Netflix on Friday. The film is directed by Zach Snyder and stars Dave Bautista.

It features a group of mercenaries navigating their way through a zombie-infested Las Vegas to get millions from a casino. The film was shot in New Mexico, and those local to the area can spot familiar areas where the film was shot including the Lucky Boy diner and the Rail Yards.

Netflix also released a short documentary, showing how Zack Snyder and his “Army of the Dead” team coordinated the wild stunts, groundbreaking effects, and the evolution of the zombie genre.

To watch the film, go to: netflix.com/armyofthedead

To watch the documentary, go to: https://www.netflix.com/title/81415852