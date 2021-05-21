Nintendo Switch Online passes 100 classic games

On 26 May, the Nintendo Switch Online service will pass a milestone. Five additional titles are being added, which will bring the number of classic games available to all Nintendo Switch Online members to a total of 104.

This month, get ready to deploy some dino demolition with the addition of Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac). Take a trip to gaming pre-history with these radically retro pair of cavemen ninjas from the Stone Age. Or you can create some effortlessly cool combo chains in Magical Drop 2. Change over to Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 to complete a blistering baseball pennant race, or maybe try chasing down an evil witch in Spanky’s Quest. Top it all off by riding a giant frog in Ninja JaJaMaru-kun for an offbeat odyssey through these action-packed adventures from the archives.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership grants instant access to large libraries of Super NES and NES games, jampacked with beloved titles from the retro era of gaming, as well as notable cult classics and Japanese games previously unreleased in the U.S. Take a tour through a living museum of gaming history on Nintendo platforms featuring adventures like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Donkey Kong Country and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Nintendo provided the following information about the games arriving this month:

Super NES

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac) –Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through.

–Can cave-dudes Joe and Mac rescue the lost cave-dudettes? In this action game from 1991, life was pretty cool for Joe and Mac until a bunch of Neanderthal nerds crashed their village. The dudes will have to leap to the rescue and jump, dash and use roll attacks to get past the stone-age obstacles in their way. Just make sure to pick the best weapon for the situation, and the boys are sure to make it through. Magical Drop 2 –This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1996, but it never saw an English release. But even if you’ve never played, the rules are simple to learn. Catch and throw the drops that descend from overhead. Create vertical lines of three drops of the same colour to clear all the connected drops. Enjoy four playable modes, including a mode that assigns you a rank when the game ends, as well as a story mode with 10 characters to play.

–This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom system in 1996, but it never saw an English release. But even if you’ve never played, the rules are simple to learn. Catch and throw the drops that descend from overhead. Create vertical lines of three drops of the same colour to clear all the connected drops. Enjoy four playable modes, including a mode that assigns you a rank when the game ends, as well as a story mode with 10 characters to play. Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 – Get ready for high intensity, superhuman baseball spectacles! Use Ultra Plays like Phantom Ball, which will make the ball vanish mid-pitch, or Meteor Hit, which will knock outfielders who make contact with the ball before it bounces. With multiplayer options, a grand total of 18 baseball teams and the ability to create your own original team, this is the wacky baseball simulation dreams are made of.

– Get ready for high intensity, superhuman baseball spectacles! Use Ultra Plays like Phantom Ball, which will make the ball vanish mid-pitch, or Meteor Hit, which will knock outfielders who make contact with the ball before it bounces. With multiplayer options, a grand total of 18 baseball teams and the ability to create your own original team, this is the wacky baseball simulation dreams are made of. Spanky’s Quest – Spanky was on his way to a picnic when the witch Morticia began dropping bricks from the sky. Trapped, with six towers now built across the land, Spanky must clear each before the witch’s evil pet crow catches him. He’ll have to use his magic ball to stun enemies, bounce it off his head to power it up and pop it to attack – and try on some hats along the way.

NES

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun – Take on the role of a ninja and rescue the captured Princess Sakura in this action-packed game, originally released only in Japan. JaJaMaru must use his throwing stars to defeat lurking monsters. Keep an eye out for the ultimate power-up – a ride on Gamapa-kun, the giant frog!

A Nintendo Switch Online membership also grants you entry to the battle royale game Pac-Man 99. After four decades of iconic gaming memories, Pac-Man is back in the maze, ready to hunt down those ever-elusive ghosts. But this time, you’ll be competing against 98 fellow players to emerge as the last Pac standing.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about a free seven-day trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch Home Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.