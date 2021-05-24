PUBG Mobile Titans: The Last Stand teaser trailer revealed

PUBG Mobile has teased Titans: The Last Stand event that is coming to the mobile game on 25 May. It shared a 20-second teaser trailer that shows a Godzilla vs Kong-inspired theme. This trailer reveals new footage of what players can expect from the update.

Get ready for a movie-like experience to remember



— PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 20, 2021

Titans: Last Stand is part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Legendary Pictures and will introduce players to a new chapter of the Godzilla vs. Kong story that can be experienced in-game, as part of the Version 1.4 update.

This event will also see PUBG Mobile step outside the usual gameplay players are accustomed to, introducing dynamic storytelling and interactivity.

