PUBG Mobile Titans: The Last Stand teaser trailer revealed

It’s a battle between Godzilla and Kong in the latest update to PUBG Mobile, in an event called Titans: The Last Stand.

14 hours ago

PUBG Mobile has teased Titans: The Last Stand event that is coming to the mobile game on 25 May. It shared a 20-second teaser trailer that shows a Godzilla vs Kong-inspired theme. This trailer reveals new footage of what players can expect from the update.

Titans: Last Stand is part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Legendary Pictures and will introduce players to a new chapter of the Godzilla vs. Kong story that can be experienced in-game, as part of the Version 1.4 update. 

This event will also see PUBG Mobile step outside the usual gameplay players are accustomed to, introducing dynamic storytelling and interactivity. 

For more information, visit: pubgmobile.com

