Stream of the Day
PUBG Mobile Titans: The Last Stand teaser trailer revealed
It’s a battle between Godzilla and Kong in the latest update to PUBG Mobile, in an event called Titans: The Last Stand.
PUBG Mobile has teased Titans: The Last Stand event that is coming to the mobile game on 25 May. It shared a 20-second teaser trailer that shows a Godzilla vs Kong-inspired theme. This trailer reveals new footage of what players can expect from the update.
Titans: Last Stand is part of PUBG Mobile’s collaboration with Legendary Pictures and will introduce players to a new chapter of the Godzilla vs. Kong story that can be experienced in-game, as part of the Version 1.4 update.
This event will also see PUBG Mobile step outside the usual gameplay players are accustomed to, introducing dynamic storytelling and interactivity.
For more information, visit: pubgmobile.com
Trending
-
Movie of the Week15 hours ago
Army of the Dead – Out now on Netflix
-
Product of the Day16 hours ago
Telkom offers Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core
-
Mobile16 hours ago
Telkom reports digital big bang
-
Cybersecurity16 hours ago
Hack South wins cyber challenge with kids’ risk tool
-
Mobile17 hours ago
MTN completes National Long Distance fibre network
-
The Future Fast3 days ago
The Future Fast: Where does innovation begin?
-
Audio/Visual4 days ago
LG unveils new OLED range for gaming and sports
-
Featured4 days ago
Nintendo Switch Online passes 100 classic games