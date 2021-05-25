Connected sensors can make a big difference in solving global challenges, helping safely deliver temperature-sensitive COVID vaccines, analyse crop data to deliver higher-quality food, improve energy forecasting to reduce utility bills, and protect people and property from dangerous flooding. SAS and its IoT ecosystem partners apply advanced IoT analytics so organisations can face these challenges with precision and confidence.

Experts say the market need for analytics like these is strong and growing. According to a 2019 study by IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, failures in temperature-controlled logistics – like those required for storing and transporting the COVID vaccine – result in $35 billion in annual biopharma losses. IQVIA anticipates cold chain logistics will account for nearly a quarter of pharmaceutical companies’ R&D budgets in 2021 and beyond. Analysts studying agriculture technology trends in an IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Agriculture 2021 Predictions report anticipate that by 2026, 75% of livestock farmers will use wearables to provide real-time information about animal health and activity levels. This will improve profits and operational efficiency. The experts also expect 35% of farmers will use drones to monitor and manage field crops and animals to reduce labour costs and manage more acreage.

SAS AI and streaming analytics help society solve daunting challenges

Jason Mann, Vice President of IoT at SAS, said IoT analytics help companies harness the complex system of cold chain logistics for biologics – including high-value pharmaceuticals, vaccines and gene therapy products. It helps companies maximise efficiency, align demand, and minimise waste and fraud. “We work with key partners including Microsoft Azure and Stress Engineering to apply customisable SAS analytics to cold chain logistics integrity challenges. SAS uses data and analytics in the cloud to help protect the efficacy of temperature-sensitive medications while simultaneously addressing security and regulatory mandates.

“And applying SAS to the complexities of precision agriculture helps field crop and livestock farming organisations enhance quality and maximise yield so the world’s food supply is safe and abundant.” Mann points to SAS’ rich IoT partner ecosystem for bringing these solutions to the marketplace. “The involvement of partners like Ernst & Young, Semtech (LoRa), DunavNET and a host of universities and colleges makes it all possible.”

Monitoring agricultural health with computer vision

13. Jul – Plantaze is a Montenegrin company that owns Europe’s largest single complex vineyard, covering 5,600 acres. The company produces more than 20 million kilograms of grapes and approximately 15 million bottles of wine annually. 13. Jul – Plantaze uses SAS analytics deployed by partners DunavNET and the University of Donja Gorica to monitor the presence of grape moths, which can cause significant problems.

“The SAS analytics built into the DunavNET agroNET solution have helped us move our operation into the digital future,” says Vesna Maraš, Director of the Development Sector at Plantaze. “Monitoring plant health and pests is key, but so is modernising our entire viticulture and winemaking process.”

By using data streaming from sensors integrated with the LoRaWAN standard on livestock or smart drones surveying field crops, SAS analytics also help farmers protect crops, increase yields and meet customer demand.

SAS IoT analytics address energy and utility, smart city challenges

In addition to cold chain integrity and precision agriculture applications, this portfolio of IoT analytics also addresses:

Energy forecasting and building energy management. For energy companies, utilities and smart cities challenged with brownouts, blackouts and the integration of distributed energy resources such as wind and solar, SAS applies its analytics to smart grid data. This helps utilities make effective decisions at all levels with a broad range of automation, scalability, statistical sophistication and transparency. SAS also helps utilities communicate better with consumers about improving energy efficiency and reducing bills.

Flood prediction and preparedness. For cities and municipalities like the Town of Cary (NC), working to better predict and alert citizens about dangerous floodwaters, SAS helps by analysing data streaming from connected sensors on creek banks, streets and bridges.