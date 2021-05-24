Telkom offers Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core

Telkom has launched the Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core. This is one of the revolutionary Wi-Fi routers in the range and this next generation router comes with remarkable download speed, lower latency network connection and reduced power consumption by 30%.

A key selling point of this router is Wi-Fi 6 technology, which allows for balanced connectivity in one’s home or office and efficiently supports a large number of concurrently connected devices.

Key device features:

Security HUAWEI Home-SecTM Security Protection Bandwidth 160MHz Frequency Bandwidth, up to 3000 Mbps CPU Dual-core 1.2GHz CPU Key selling points One Click pairing

One Wi-Fi name

Seamless roaming

Mesh networking

Deals:

The following deals will be available from 21 May 2021.

Package Description Smart Broadband 20GB Wireless Huawei B535-932 White + Huawei WIFI AX3 Dual Core White + Huawei Power bank 2021 CP11QC + R99 Once-Off Activation Fee on Smart Broadband 20GB Wireless + 20GB TM Data @ R309 x 24 Months (40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-Surfer) Smart Broadband 20GB Wireless TopUp Huawei B535-932 White + Huawei WIFI AX3 Dual Core White + Huawei Power bank 2021 CP11QC + R99 Once-Off Activation Fee on Smart Broadband 20GB Wireless TopUp + 20GB TM Data @ R309 x 24 Months (40GB Anytime + 40GB Night-Surfer)

The Huawei Wi-Fi AX3 Dual Core router is bundled with a free Huawei Power bank from Telkom.

Visit www.telkom.co.za for more details.